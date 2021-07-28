Maaran First Look: Don't Mess With Dhanush Because 'His Courage Is His Weapon'

Dhanush in first look poster of Maaran (courtesy karthicknaren_M)

Highlights "Happy birthday, Dhanush sir," tweeted the director

Karthick Naren directs Dhanush in 'Maaran'

The first look poster released on Dhanush's birthday

Dhanush's birthday celebrations got a filmy twist as director Karthick Naren revealed the title of his new film with the 38-year-old superstar. Dhanush's next film, an action-thriller, is titled Maaran, revealed the first look poster of the movie. Karthick Naren, who will direct birthday boy Dhanush for the first time in this movie, described his character in the movie with these words: "His courage is his weapon." Dhanush will reportedly play the role of an investigative journalist in Maaran. In the first look poster, Dhanush can be seen holding a pen in one hand while with another, he keeps an enemy at bay - by holding him down on what appears to be a glass table.

Dhanush sports a rather intense expression in Maaran's first look poster, which keeps the intrigue alive. Here's presenting Dhanush's first look from Maaran. "Happy birthday, Dhanush sir," tweeted the director.

Karthick Naren also wished Dhanush in a separate tweet with a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Maaran. "Happy birthday Dhanush sir. Every day with you on set is a new learning experience for me. I owe it to you if I end up becoming a better filmmaker. Wishing you all good things in life," he tweeted.

Happy birthday @dhanushkraja sir. Everyday with you on set is a new learning experience for me. I owe it to you if I end up becoming a better filmmaker. Wishing you all good things in life🤗❤️#Maaranpic.twitter.com/lvCEtENlp3 — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) July 28, 2021

In Maaran, Dhanush co-stars with actress Malavika Mohanan. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Maaran is expected to release next year.

In terms of work, Dhanush was last seen in Netflix release Jagame Thandhiram, in which he played the role of a gangster from Madurai. Dhanush's upcoming movies also include Russo Brothers' The Gray Man and a trilingual movie with Sekhar Kammula. In Atrangi Re, Dhanush will co-star with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. Dhanush is married to Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya.