<i>Maa Inti Bangaaram</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Samantha's Biggest Solo Hit Earns Rs 35 Crore In First Week

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram continues its steady run at the box office, maintaining strong momentum through its first week in theatres.

What's Happening

After a solid opening weekend, the film remained stable during the weekdays and is now on course for another boost with its second weekend.

According to trade website Sacnilk, the Nandini Reddy directorial earned an estimated Rs 2.65 crore nett in India on Thursday, taking its seven-day domestic total to Rs 35.85 crore.

The film began its theatrical journey with Rs 5.25 crore on Friday before witnessing a significant jump over the weekend.

It collected Rs 7.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.10 crore on Sunday.

As expected, collections dipped during the weekdays, with the film earning Rs 4.10 crore on Monday, Rs 3.50 crore on Tuesday, Rs 2.50 crore on Wednesday and Rs 2.65 crore on Thursday.

With its first-week total standing at Rs 35.85 crore, Maa Inti Bangaaram is now just short of surpassing the lifetime India collection of Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, which earned Rs 36.69 crore.

It is also closing in on Kara, starring Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, which collected Rs 37.61 crore in India.

Background

The film has performed considerably better in Telugu than its Tamil version, Engal Thangam.

It has also emerged as Samantha's biggest solo theatrical success so far.

Directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram was created by Raj Nidimoru, while the screenplay has been written by Vasanth Maringanti and Prahas Boppudi.

Samantha has also produced the film alongside Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under the Tralala Moving Pictures banner.

Apart from Samantha, the film features Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale, Gautami and Sreemukhi in key roles.

The action drama follows Swarna, also known as Jhansi, who visits her husband's family after marriage. As she tries to adjust to her new surroundings and build relationships with her in-laws, her past catches up with her when Karuna returns, setting off a chain of events that threatens to change her life.

Released on June 19, Maa Inti Bangaaram opened to positive reviews and crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office within its first few days.

The film also marks Samantha's return to the big screen after her 2023 releases Shaakunthalam and Kushi.

She was last seen in the 2024 Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny and also starred in the 2025 film Subham, in which she made a cameo appearance.