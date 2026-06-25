<i>Maa Inti Bangaaram</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Film Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

After a strong opening weekend at the box office, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram is witnessing a weekday slowdown. The action-comedy drama, directed by BV Nandini Reddy, continued its downward trend on Wednesday, with collections dipping further on Day 6.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 2.5 crore across 2,838 shows in the domestic market on its sixth day. Of this, the Telugu version remained the primary contributor, bringing in Rs 2.35 crore from 2,230 shows, while the Tamil version added Rs 15 lakh from 608 shows. Overseas, the film collected another Rs 1 crore on June 25.

Day 6 Occupancy

Maa Inti Bangaaram recorded an overall occupancy rate of 22.63% on Wednesday. Morning shows registered 15.77% occupancy, which improved to 20.69% in the afternoon. Evening shows witnessed the highest footfall at 24.54%, while night shows closed the day with 24.77% occupancy.

The Tamil version recorded a comparatively lower overall occupancy of 14.82%. Breaking it down further, morning shows logged 13.09% occupancy, afternoon shows stood at 13.36%, evening shows recorded 12.45%, and night shows peaked at 15.64%.

Day-Wise India Net Collection

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 5.35 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 7.65 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 10.1 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 4.1 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 3.50 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 2.5 crore

Collection So Far

With six days of theatrical run completed, Maa Inti Bangaaram has amassed Rs 33.2 crore in India net collections. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 38.36 crore. The film has also performed steadily in overseas territories, where it has earned Rs 17.35 crore so far. As a result, its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 55.71 crore.

Cast And Crew

Released on June 19, Maa Inti Bangaaram stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role as Swarna/Jhansi. The film also features Gulshan Devaiah as Karuna, Diganth Manchale as Dr Anirudh Raju, Manjusha Mukkavilli as Kiranmayi, and Chaitanya Krishna as Sharath Raju. Sreemukhi, Gautami, Anand, and Sri Lakshmi are also part of the ensemble cast.