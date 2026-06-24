<i>Maa Inti Bangaaram</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Globally

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's family action drama Maa Inti Bangaaram, which hit the theatres last Friday, has managed to hold strong at the box office. After an impressive opening weekend performance, the film witnessed a drop on Monday and Tuesday. Despite the dip, by the end of day 5, the film had crossed the Rs 30 crore mark at the Indian box office.

As per a Sacnilk report, the film collected a net of Rs 3.5 crore on day 5 across 2,765 shows. The figures represent a 14.6 per cent drop from day 4's net collection of Rs 4.1 crore.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Day Wise Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 5.35 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 7.65 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 10.1 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday): Rs 4.10 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday): Rs 3.5 crore

After day 5, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 30.7 crore, pushing the India gross collection to Rs 35.47 crore. Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore on Tuesday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 15.85 crore so far. This brings the film's total worldwide gross collection to Rs 51.32 crore.

On day 5, the Telugu version alone contributed Rs 3.35 crore to the overall collection, while the Tamil version added Rs 15 lakh. The Telugu version had a total occupancy of 29.74 percent. While morning shows started off with only 18.46 percent occupancy, afternoon shows witnessed a hike, reaching 31.46 percent. Evening and night shows did well, with 34.62 per cent and 31.38 percent occupancy rates, respectively.

Among the regions, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana secured Rs 3.08 crore on day 5. Followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, each of them collecting Rs 60 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, respectively. Kerala added another Rs 2 lakh while the rest of India collected Rs 8 lakh on the day.

Maa Inti Bangaaram was directed by BV Nandini Reddy.



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