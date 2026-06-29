Viral: Shraddha Kapoor And Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody Watch This Film Of Akshay Kumar In Theatre

Shraddha Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody recently went on a movie date. While the couple may have thought they could keep it a secret, their outing made its way onto social media. A Reddit thread shared an inside video from the theatre in which Shraddha and Rahul are seen laughing while watching Akshay Kumar's new film Welcome To The Jungle.

Internet reaction

The video drew comments on Reddit.

A user wrote, "It's crazy how she's enjoying that trash movie."

Another comment read, "She looks happy and that's the only thing we, her fans, care about."

A third comment read, "Lol this seems like a VIP screen or gold theatre, I guess."

About Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle marks the third instalment in the Welcome franchise.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar. Other prominent stars include Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Zakir Hussain, Urvashi Rautela, the late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Shraddha and Rahul's dating rumours

Rumours of Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody dating began when they were spotted together on several occasions in 2023. They also attended a friend's wedding in March 2024.

Earlier, a source close to the couple told Hindustan Times, "After working on the film, they have been going strong. They are in a very comfortable position with each other, which is why they don't feel the need to hide their affair. And that's the reason they are getting spotted together more often."

The source added, "They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn't mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight."

In 2024, during the trailer launch of Stree 2, Shraddha was asked by the press when she was going to get married.

Dressed in a red saree and sporting a long braid (cue Stree reference), Shraddha Kapoor replied with a smile, "Woh Stree hai, usse jab dulhan banna hai woh banegi" (She is Stree; she will become a bride whenever she feels like it). The audience was amused by her witty reply.

For the unversed, Rahul Mody is a film writer. He wrote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The rumoured couple reportedly grew close while working together on the film.