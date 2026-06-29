Actor Krishi Thapanda Shares First Statement After Businessman Found Dead At Her Bengaluru Home: 'Stop Speculating'

Kannada actor Krishi Thapanda has spoken publicly for the first time after businessman Vaishak died by suicide at her home in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

In her emotional statement on Instagram, Krishi revealed that she never expected to have to address such a painful situation publicly.

"I never imagined I would have to write something like this. I have neither the energy nor the mental strength to write this or even put this out into the world," she wrote.

The actor explained that she had initially chosen to remain silent, but growing speculation and repeated questions directed at her, her friends, and both families left her feeling that she had no choice but to speak.

"With everything that has happened, I have also lost someone who was very close to my heart, someone who stood by me, protected me, and cared for me with nothing but kind heart. Losing him has left a void that words cannot describe. I don't know if I will ever truly come to terms with this loss."

She also spoke about the emotional burden she has been carrying for a long time.

"I have been carrying pain for a long time, and now I find myself grieving yet another unimaginable loss. It feels like I have lost pieces of myself along the way."

Krishi said the constant rumours and assumptions surrounding the incident had made an already painful situation even more difficult.

"What has made this even harder is that I haven't even had the time or space to grieve. Instead, while his family, friends, and loved ones are trying to cope with an unimaginable loss, there have been constant speculations, assumptions, and attempts to turn someone's death into a story."

She also thanked her friends and well-wishers for standing by her during this difficult period.

The actor ended her statement with an appeal for compassion.

"There is a family that has lost a son. There are friends who have lost someone they loved beyond words. There are people trying to survive this grief one moment at a time. If you cannot make someone smile, at least don't become the reason for their tears. If you cannot give someone a reason to live, at least don't become the reason they lose hope."

With folded hands, Krishi requested everyone to let Vaishak rest in peace and give his family, friends, and loved ones the dignity and privacy to grieve. She also disabled comments on her Instagram post and concluded her note with the words, "I'm begging you to stop."

Vaishak had been undergoing treatment for depression and was facing personal and family issues. Investigators have learned that he had reportedly been living separately from his wife for nearly a month following frequent disputes.

Police said no suicide note has been recovered from the spot. The authorities are continuing their investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the death.