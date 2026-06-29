Shraddha Kapoor's <i>Eetha</i> Controversy Explained: Why The Film's Title Is Under Fire

Even before its release, Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha has landed in the middle of a controversy.

While the film's teaser received widespread appreciation for Shraddha's transformation into legendary Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, its title has now become a point of contention.

The Maharashtra unit of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Film and Cultural Department has formally urged the makers to rename the film, arguing that a biopic on Vithabai Narayangaonkar should carry her actual name.

The late folk artist's family has also echoed the demand, clarifying that they are not opposing the film but want Vithabai's name to be reflected in its title.

NCP Writes To Laxman Utekar, Maddock Films

Babasaheb Patil, Maharashtra State President of the NCP's Film and Cultural Department, has sent separate letters to director Laxman Utekar and Maddock Films requesting that the film's title be changed from Eetha to either Vitha or Vithabai.

In the letter, Patil described Vithabai Narayangaonkar as one of Maharashtra's greatest Lavani and Tamasha artists and a recipient of the President's Award.

He said making a film on her life is a matter of pride, but argued that naming it Eetha fails to give the legendary performer the recognition she deserves.

According to the letter, while people in parts of rural Maharashtra affectionately called her "Eetha", her official and widely recognised name was Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

The NCP has therefore requested that the film's title be changed to "Vitha" or "Vithabai" so that her legacy, identity and contribution to Maharashtra's folk culture are properly honoured.

The letter further states that "Vithabai" is not merely a name but represents Maharashtra's Lavani and Tamasha tradition and serves as an inspiration for generations of artists.

Patil urged the filmmakers to positively consider the request and honour the artist by renaming the film.

"People Across India Should Know Her By Her Real Name"

Speaking to NDTV, Babasaheb Patil said the concern is not with the film itself but with its title.

"Vithabai Narayangaonkar was already a nationally recognised artist and a President's Award winner. In rural Maharashtra, people lovingly called her 'Eetha', but now such a big film is coming with a major production house, a respected director like Laxman Utekar and Shraddha Kapoor. People across India and even the world will watch it. If her original name is used, it will be better for everyone."

He added that using "Eetha" as the title could create confusion for future generations.

He added, "If someone searches for her in the future, they may end up searching 'Eetha' instead of Vithabai. Her original name should remain. It will make us happy, and it will also make her family happy."

"We Have Received No Response"

Patil said he had personally sent letters to both Laxman Utekar and Maddock Films and also reached out to the director through WhatsApp.

"I have sent the letters to Laxman Utekar sir and Maddock Films. I have also been sending him all the news reports related to this issue so that he understands why we are making this request. But so far, there has been no response from their side."

He, however, claimed he had learnt that the makers were trying to resolve the matter.

He said, "We have heard that they are trying because someone else has already registered the name 'Vithabai'. They are reportedly requesting the person who owns the registered title to allow them to use it."

NCP Claims Rights Were Not Taken From The Family

Patil also alleged that the filmmakers neither obtained rights from Vithabai Narayangaonkar's family nor held detailed discussions with them before beginning the project.

He claimed that Laxman Utekar had not met the family despite repeated attempts by the family to get in touch.

According to Patil, the film is reportedly based on a book about Vithabai, a publication that the family has already objected to, alleging it contains several incorrect and objectionable claims about the late artist.

"The family is small and lives in a village. They don't have the time or resources for court cases. I am standing with them and helping them," he said.

Grandson Says Family Supports The Film But Wants Vithabai's Name

Vithabai Narayangaonkar's grandson, Mohit Narayangaonkar, who owns the Vithabai Narayangaonkar Tamasha Mandal, also clarified that the family is not against the film.

"There is no objection to the film. We welcome it. Our only request is that instead of 'Eetha', the title should be 'Vitha Narayangaonkar' or 'Vithabai Narayangaonkar'."

He explained that while people in rural Maharashtra sometimes referred to his grandmother as "Vitha" or "Eetha", she was publicly known as Vithabai Narayangaonkar throughout her career.

"Laxman Utekar Called Me"

Mohit revealed that Laxman Utekar had contacted him when the project was first announced.

"Laxman sir called me and informed me that he was making a film on my grandmother. He explained that the film would honour Lavani and Tamasha at an international level."

However, Mohit said no further meetings have taken place.

"I have also spoken to the line producer, Anand Kale. I have requested that the family should be met. I will wait until the second or third of next month. If nobody meets us by then, we will decide what to do next."

"We Are Happy The Film Is Being Made"

When asked whether he was upset that the family had not granted story rights for the film, Mohit said that was not his primary concern.

"There is no issue like that. My grandmother had a remarkable career. We are happy that such a big film is being made on her life and we welcome it."

He reiterated that the family's only request is for the film to recognise Vithabai Narayangaonkar by her original name.

As of now, neither Laxman Utekar nor Maddock Films has publicly responded to the NCP's letter or the family's request.