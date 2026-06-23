<i>Maa Inti Bangaaram</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Result Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu Film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Maa Inti Bangaaram managed to have a great opening weekend at the box office. However, the family action drama witnessed a significant decline in collections on Monday.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk's report, the film earned Rs 4.1 crore net in India on Day 4, representing a 59.4 percent drop from Sunday's net collection of Rs 10.1 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 27.2 crore, taking its total gross collection to Rs 31.44 crore.

The Telugu version continues to drive business for Maa Inti Bangaaram. On Monday, the Telugu screenings alone contributed an impressive Rs 3.9 crore, while the Tamil version added Rs 20 lakh.

State-wise, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 3.75 crore to the Day 4 collection. Karnataka followed with Rs 60 lakh, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 30 lakh. Overseas, the film collected Rs 1 crore on Monday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 14.6 crore. After a four-day run, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 46.04 crore.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Day-Wise Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 5.35 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 7.65 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 10.1 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday): Rs 4.1 crore

Maa Inti Bangaaram marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu's return to the big screen following a three-year hiatus. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy and produced under Tralala Moving Pictures, the film follows the story of a woman who marries into a traditional household but struggles to win over her new family.

Headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Dignath Manchale, Gautami, and Sreemukhi in prominent roles.



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