When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Revealed She "Fixed A Date" To Welcome Her First Child

For the past few days, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines not only for the success of her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, but also because of fresh buzz around her personal life. Speculation about a possible pregnancy started after videos from a recent celebration with her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, began circulating online.

Soon after, a source confirmed to NDTV that the couple is expecting their first child.

While neither Samantha nor Raj has addressed the rumours, the conversation has brought back some of Samantha's old interviews where she openly spoke about becoming a mother. Interestingly, Samantha had once revealed that she had even “fixed” a timeline for welcoming her first child.

Back in 2018, a few months after her wedding to actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha was asked about family planning during an interview with Film Companion. Responding with her usual sense of humour, she revealed that she and Chaitanya had actually discussed when they wanted to start a family.

“The date has been fixed! Like, as if that's going to happen according to the date we have fixed! But Chay (Naga Chaitanya) seems to be certain that it will happen on the assigned date!” she said, before adding, “But we have definitely fixed the timeline as to when we want to have a baby.”

At the time, Samantha also spoke about how becoming a mother would change her priorities. She made it clear that family would come before work once she had a child.

“When I have a child, that child is going to be my universe. I had the greatest respect for working mothers. My childhood was not very rosy. For all adults, who haven't had a very rosy childhood, the first thing they will tell you is that they want to give their child everything that they did not have. That's something that has stuck with me. So I think the first few years after I have a child, I would not be anywhere. That child will be everything for me.”

Life eventually took a different turn. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in 2021. Chaitanya later married actor Sobhita Dhulipala, while Samantha tied the knot with Raj Nidimoru in December 2025.