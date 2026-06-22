Meghan Markle’s Father’s Day Post For Prince Harry Is All Things Love: "So Lucky to Have You"

The world celebrated Father's Day on Sunday, June 21, with families honouring fathers and father figures through special gestures. Royal favourites Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also marked the special occasion.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her social media and posted a heartfelt tribute for him. She dropped a photograph of Harry and their two children — son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet. Harry was seen smiling widely as he tightly hugged the little ones sitting on his knees.

In the Instagram photo, Archie sported an iconic England football t-shirt, while Lilibet was seen wearing a pink top with a pair of shorts and a backpack shaped like a giraffe.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “They're so lucky to have you. We all are. Happy Father's Day to our one and only.”

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles in Britain in January 2020. The two relocated to Montecito, California, Meghan's home state, where they have since built a new life.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle To Visit UK

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning to travel back to the UK in a couple of weeks. They are expected to come with their children Archie and Lilibet to attend a major event in July for the first time in four years.

Harry is also expected to promote the upcoming Invictus Games 2027 during the visit, which will be held in Birmingham next year.

While Harry has returned to the UK many times on several occasions in recent years since quitting his royal role, the trip will be Meghan's first visit since the late Queen's funeral in 2022.

Harry and Markle last travelled to the UK with their children in June 2022 for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee festivities. While Archie and Lilibet didn't attend any of the Jubilee events, Meghan and Harry stepped out for Trooping the Colour. They were also out for a thanksgiving service in honour of the Queen at St. Paul's Cathedral.