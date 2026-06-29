Harry And Meghan Vacation In Europe Amid Uncertainty Over UK Trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly holidaying in Europe with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The getaway comes as doubts remain over whether the Sussex family will travel to the UK later this year to meet King Charles III.



According to People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently vacationing somewhere in Europe, although the exact location has not been disclosed.



The holiday comes weeks after reports suggested Harry hoped to bring Meghan and their children to the country in July for the first time since 2022, Page Six reported.



The visit was expected to coincide with the countdown celebration for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham and would also have given the family an opportunity to meet King Charles III.



However, the proposed trip now appears uncertain after Prince Harry was denied taxpayer-funded security in the UK. According to The Guardian, the couple's plans have been thrown into doubt because of ongoing security concerns.



“Their plans to see family, friends and visit various charitable causes close to the duke's heart have been pulled out from under their feet at the 11th hour,” a source told the publication. However, Harry is still exploring every possible option to ensure his family can travel to Britain safely.



“He's looking at every option to try and get the family here safely and keep them safe when they're on the ground. If he can find a way to do that he will,” the source said.



Sources close to Page Six earlier suggested that Harry intends to rely on his own private security team during the UK visit. While the family is not expected to travel by private jet, they are likely to be accompanied by personal bodyguards. “Harry always travels with one of two of his own security team," one insider told the publication.



Harry is expected to return to the UK for a "one-year-to-go" event ahead of the Invictus Games, which are scheduled to take place in Birmingham from July 10 to 17, 2027.