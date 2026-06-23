<i>Cocktail 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Film On A Rampage, Earns Rs 85 Crore Worldwide

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Cocktail 2 has shown no signs of slowing down at the box office. The Homi Adajania film is steadily inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark globally. After four days of release, the film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 85.31 crore, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Cocktail 2 was released in theatres on June 19. The film collected Rs 6.35 crore net across 9,785 shows in India on Monday. With this, its total net collection in India stands at Rs 53.85 crore, while the gross domestic collection is Rs 64.56 crore.

In the overseas market, the film earned Rs 1.50 crore on Monday, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 20.75 crore and the worldwide gross to Rs 85.31 crore.

After opening with Rs 13.5 crore on its first day, the film went on to collect Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday in the Indian market (net).

Cocktail 2 is currently facing competition from several releases, including Bobby Deol's Bandar, the Hollywood horror film Obsession, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.

About Cocktail 2

Our in-house critic shared details of Cocktail 2 in the review. He wrote, "Coming 14 years after Cocktail, which was about two equally dissimilar women making impulsive choices—right or wrong and holding up a mirror to the wayward ways of an entitled, commitment-phobic philanderer, the follow-up scampers in a different direction and winds up (along with its three principal characters) in a place where confusion runs riot."

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The original Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty, was released in 2012.



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