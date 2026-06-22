Dia Mirza Recalls Being Horrified When Salman Khan Predicted She'd One Day Play His Mother On Screen

Dia Mirza recently hosted director and choreographer Farah Khan at her home for the latter's YouTube channel, where the duo even made healthy banana bread together.

During the fun episode, Dia recalled her shooting days with Salman Khan on the sets of Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, which also starred Sushmita Sen.

When Farah suggested that Dia should work with Salman again, she said that he would now be working with younger actors.

Dia then recalled how Salman had told her during the early days of her career that one day she would end up playing his mother on screen.

"He told me during my first film itself, 'Dekhna ek din tu meri maa ka role karegi' (One day, you will play my mother)," Dia shared.

The actor revealed that she was horrified after hearing Salman's prediction.

"I was 19 years old. Me, Rajpal Yadav and SK (Salman Khan) were sitting and waiting for a shot. There was a lady who was playing Salman's mother in the film. She had just had a baby."

Dia remembered telling Salman, "She is playing your mother and she has just had a baby, which means she must be quite young."

To this, Salman replied, "Don't worry, this will happen to you as well."

The 2002 romantic action drama was directed by Pankaj Parashar. Apart from Salman, Dia, and Sushmita, the film also featured Inder Kumar, Nishigandha Wad, Sharat Saxena, Mukesh Rishi, Rajpal Yadav, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Anjan Srivastav, Pankaj Dheer, Alok Nath, Razak Khan, Johnny Lever, Sumeet Pathak, and Arbaaz Khan in supporting roles.

Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge released in cinemas in 2002.

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