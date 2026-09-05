<i>Lust Stories 3</i> Gets A Premiere Date, Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Join Ensemble

The third instalment of the popular anthology franchise Lust Stories is set to make its way to audiences. The film, helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj, will release on Netflix on September 18.

Vikramaditya Motwane's segment features Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee, while Shakun Batra's story stars Ali Fazal and Radhika Madan. Vishal Bhardwaj's segment brings together Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Kiran Rao's story features Gurfateh Pirzada alongside newcomer Sana Thampi.

The latest instalment continues the franchise's tradition of bringing together filmmakers with distinct storytelling styles. The four segments explore themes of love, desire, vulnerability and relationships. Each director offers a different perspective on the emotions, complexities and choices that come with intimacy.

The return of Lust Stories marks another chapter for the anthology franchise, which has become a notable part of Netflix India's slate. The first instalment, released in 2018, featured four stories helmed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee. The anthology explored themes including desire, intimacy, marriage and changing relationships. Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Radhika Apte, Neha Dhupia and Manisha Koirala were among the cast.

The film was nominated for the International Emmy Awards in the Best TV Movie/Miniseries category and Best Actress for Radhika Apte. It broke taboos surrounding female pleasure in mainstream Indian cinema.

The franchise continued with Lust Stories 2, which premiered on Netflix in 2023. The second instalment brought together Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh as directors. Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma and Angad Bedi featured in the cast.