Lust Stories 2: In Tamannaah vs Vijay Varma, Please Don't Make Us Choose

The new promotional videos of the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 keep getting better and better. The reason we brought this up today is because the makers posted a brand new promo video, featuring Tamannaah and Vijay Varma, in which they can be seen talking about lust vs love. The video begins with Vijay Varma watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and he says, "Agar sacha pyar hai to wo zarur palat ke dekhegi (she will definitely turn around if there's true love)." Enter Tamannaah, who says, "Enough man, this is not love but lust." Vijay has another query, "What if one falls in love at first sight like Raj, Rahul and Prem?" he asks. Tamannaah's ROFL reply, "It's lust at first sight, love takes time." He also asked, "What about feeling butterflies in the stomach?" Simply put, Tamannaah summed up the answers to all those questions in one word - "lust."

In the promo video, Vijay asks Tamannaah if "every love story is a lust story too." After a never-ending debate between Tamannaah and Vijay and multiple Bollywood romcom references later (read Love At First Sight, Dil To Mads Hai, Basketball Basketball Hota Hai and Foreign Wali Love Storiyaan), they signed off the video with a reminder that their film Lust Stories 2 will release on Netflix this month. At the end of the video, Vijay asked Tamannaah a question that she didn't have an answer to. "So, is this....?" he asked.

Meanwhile, Netflix India shared the promo video on Instagram and the caption on it read, "Raat ko neend nahi aa rahi? Ya dil mein dhak dhak aur kuch kuch ho raha hai? Toh aapko Lust... Stories 2 ka intezaar hai (Can't sleep at night? Is this heart beating and something else is happening? Then you will lose... Waiting for Stories 2). Lust Stories 2 coming to Netflix, on 29th June."

Lust Stories 2 is an anthology of four stories directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. The ensemble cast includes Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra.