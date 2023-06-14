Lust Stories 2: 'Deverakonda?' When Tamannaah And Vijay Varma Learnt They Were Co-Stars

Tamannaah and Vijay in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ahead of the release of Netflix's Lust Stories 2, the makers decided to quench fans' curiosity to some degree. They posted a video titled Cast Stories 2, in which the stars of Lust Stories 2 are seen addressing their queries and questions and sharing their recommendations too (looking at you Kajol). Let's start with the Bollywood's newest couple - Tamannaah and Vijay Varma, who will co-star in the film. When Tamannaah discovers that she has a kissing scene, wait, "more than a kissing scene," she says, "Can I hold hands instead? Like really passionately" and "what about a hug?" she adds. Vjay's ROFL reaction on reading the script was, "Was Vicky (Kaushal) busy?" (Vicky Kaushal starred in the first part of the film). "Am I the face of lust? I think I am," Vijay said. When Tamannaah asked who her co-star was, she was told Vijay. "Deverakonda?" she asked. When Vijay and Tamannaah learnt they will be co-stars, they both simply said, "Yea, yea, cool."

Kajol's inputs were all things hilarious. "Not even a single scene in a mustard field? Are you being stingy?" asked Kajol. "Cheapos," she added. Fair to call it the DDLJ effect. She then added, "Hey what do you mean we can't have a violinist?" Another recommendation from the OG, "Keep my character's name Anjali." (naam toh suna hi hoga). And the final one - Kajol asked if the film could be called "Kabhi Pyaar Kabhi Lust."

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta was told that its a role of grandmother. To which she responded, "So, Dadiji can't lust or what?" Mrunal Thakur's biggest concern was, "My character is not dying in the film, right?" Tillotama Shome wished to do all 4 anthology films. She was told she could do only 1. "Why can't I play this part?" she asked. Angad Bedi's thoughts - "you can make me do anything." Teary-eyed Amruta Subhash just needed box of tissues.

Netflix India captioned the video, "Is Vijay Varma the face of lust? Will Kajol get to be in sarson ke khet? Will there be an orgasm scene this time? Find out the answers to these burning questions and more. Lust Stories 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix."

The teaser of the anthology film released earlier this month. Check out the teaser of Lust Stories 2 here:

Lust Stories 2is an anthology of four stories directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. The ensemble cast includes Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra.