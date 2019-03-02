Luka Chuppi Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan And Kriti Sanon's Film Beats Raazi, Badhaai Ho's Opening Day Records

Luka Chuppi Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in a still (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Luka Chuppi is also Kartik Aaryan's biggest opening film Luka Chuppi is directed by Laxman Utekar Luka Chuppi clashed at the box office with Sonchiriya

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's new film Luka Chuppi had a 'superb' Day 1 at the box office and beat records of 2018's blockbuster films like Raazi, Stree and Badhaai Ho, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Luka Chuppi opened at Rs 8.01 crore, which is more than what Raazi (Rs 7.53 crore), Stree (Rs 6.83 crore) and Badhaai Ho (Rs 7.29 crore) got. "Luka Chuppi has superb Day 1... Springs a big, big surprise... Opens bigger than Raazi Stree and Badhaai Ho... Strong word of mouth should ensure impressive growth on Day 2 and 3. Friday Rs 8.01 crore," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Here's how much Luka Chuppi made.

#LukaChuppi has superb Day 1... Springs a big, big surprise... Opens bigger than #Raazi [ 7.53 cr], #Stree [ 6.83 cr] and #BadhaaiHo [ 7.29 cr]... Strong word of mouth should ensure impressive growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri 8.01 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

Also, Luka Chuppi is Kartik Aaryan's biggest opening film till now, Taran Adarsh wrote in a separate tweet. 2015's Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 had opened at Rs 6.80 crore, last year's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety earned Rs 6.42 crore on Day 1 while his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which released in 2011, collected Rs 92 lakh when it first opened in the theatres.

#LukaChuppi is Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener... Opening day biz:

2019: #LukaChuppi 8.01 cr

2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 6.80 cr

2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety 6.42 cr

2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama - which shot Kartik to fame - had collected 92 lakhs on Day 1.

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

Luka Chuppi, directed by Laxman Utekar, opened to mixed reviews on Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Luka Chuppi 2 stars out of 5. "Luka Chuppi isn't without its moments, but its downside overwhelms its strengths by a big margin. It offers shallow entertainment at best. Watch the film only if that is good enough for you," he wrote.

Luka Chuppi clashed at the box office with Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya, which got fabulous review from the critics, but didn't perform well at the box office. According to a Box Office India report, Sonchiriya collected Rs 1 crore on the opening day.