'Low Budget Sequel': Janhvi Kapoor Dancing To Nakka Mukka Prompts A Comment From Arjun Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and "aksa gang" are back with yet another hilarious dance video - one that will make you tap your feet to its beats. "Aksa gang returns," Janhvi Kapoor wrote for the video, in which she can be seen grooving to her hearts content to the beats of the song Nakka Mukka. Joining Janhvi in her dance quest are members of her team, who pull off an equally hilarious act. The 24-year-old actress described the video as a "low budget sequel" to her previous dance video, which went crazy viral. "No location no props but Aksa gang still rocks," Janhvi Kapoor wrote while sharing her recent dance entry.

Needless to say, Janhvi Kapoor's video prompted an ROFL comment from none other than her brother Arjun Kapoor, who wrote: "This gang needs to go solo for a bit." Like by Masaba Gupta and others, Arjun's comment became the most liked one on Janhvi's post.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor had set Instagram on fire with this video of her grooving to the song Temperature by Sean Paul. Giving a shout out to each one in the video, Janhvi Kapoor wrote: "Aksa gang is back." Janhvi, dressed in a little black dress, can be seen pulling off some really quirky moves, making the dance video a hilarious one. An early review of Janhvi Kapoor's video had arrived Arjun Kapoor, who thinks that this sort of behavior calls for a dinner discussion. All in good humour, of course.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in horror comedy Roohi. Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, has starred in films such as Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi's upcoming line-up of films includes comedy Dostana 2. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.