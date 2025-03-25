At Sunita Kapoor's Birthday Bash, Guests Sing Anil Kapoor's <i>Tumse Milke</i>. Watch

Happy Birthday to Sunita Kapoor. The costume designer had a cosy midnight celebration with family and close friends.

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a sneak peek of the bash on Instagram. The video features Sunita's husband, Anil Kapoor and their daughter, Sonam Kapoor. Sunita's brother-in-law, Sanjay Kapoor, and his wife, Maheep Kapoor, were also present.

Chunky Panday and his wife, Bhavana Pandey, were seen enjoying the celebration, along with Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives stars Seema Kiran Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari.

What was everyone up to? The group was busy singing the song Tumse Milke for the birthday girl. FYI: The song is from the 1989 film Parinda, featuring Anil Kapoor.

In her caption, Farah Khan wrote, “When everyone sings this song u know its Sunita Kapoor's birthday! Love u Sunita.. few people id stay uptil midnight for.”

Reacting to the post Tannaz Irani dropped red hearts.

On the work front, Farah Khan recently choreographed Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna for the song Zohra Jabeen from their upcoming film Sikandar. This marks Farah's grand comeback to choreography after a long break.

Speaking about the track, Farah said, “I go a really long way with both Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala. One is a friend from childhood and the other is a brother! I've done so many songs with both of them, and doing Zohra Jabeen was truly special. I knew the song would be a smash hit, and it was also so much fun to choreograph Salman after such a long time. Working with Rashmika for the first time was a real pleasure, she was so easy to work with.”

Releasing on March 30, Sikandar has been directed by AR Murugadoss. The project has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.