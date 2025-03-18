Chunky Panday Offers Glimpses From Family Vacation At Desroches Island In Seychelles

Ananya Panday recently wrapped up her family vacation in Seychelles, East Africa. The actress has already shared fun postcards from the beachside getaway. Now, her father, film veteran Chunky Panday has dropped more snippets from the tropical escapade on Instagram. The Desroches Island in Seychelles deserves special mention in his travel album. This small private island is bestowed with golden sand beaches, sapphire waters and lush palm trees. In the picture carousel, Chunky Panday poses with his wife Bhavana Pandey, sips on coconut water with Ananya, enjoys pristine sunsets and pets giant tortoises. The photo dump screams goals from miles away.

Want to plan a trip to Desroches Island? Here's what you need to know about the place:

Desroches is one of the Amirante Islands, a collection of atolls located in the Outer Islands of Seychelles. The coral island with an idyllic setting lures travellers seeking solace. The vast stretch of sandy beaches, clear reef waters and coconut and palm trees emanate the perfect Indian Ocean vibe. The Four Seasons Desroches Island resort is the only place to stay, giving tourists the isolation and rejuvenation they crave.

What To Do Here:

1. Lighthouse Dining

The only lighthouse here also serves the purpose of a restaurant. You can relish mouthwatering seafood and flavourful cocktails here.

2. Bike Rides

Soak in the beauty of the surroundings, learn about the historical significance, experience the diverse flora and fauna and watch the mesmerising sunset as you ride your way through the picturesque trails on an e-bike.

3. Stargazing

Wish upon the stars as you lie on the soft sand and watch them twinkle in the night sky. Experience the surreal magic of the moonlight reflecting on the waves.

4. Aquatic Activities

To quench your thirst for adventure, Desroches Island offers you a range of water activities like deep sea fishing, fly fishing, scuba diving, snorkelling, surfing, jet skiing and boating. Of course, swimming can be in the cards too.

5. Creole Village

Stroll through the almost uninhabited Creole Village and interact with the locals to understand their heritage. You are welcome to buy handcrafted items, souvenirs and antiques from the artisanal shops too.

