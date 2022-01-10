'Love You Forever And Ever,' Mahesh Babu Writes In Tribute For Brother Ramesh Babu

A throwback of Ramesh Babu. (courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Highlights Ramesh Babu died at the age of 56

He died on Saturday night

"You have been my inspiration," wrote Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu's brother and film producer Ramesh Babu, died on Saturday night at the age 56. Mahesh Babu, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, remembered Ramesh Babu in his social media posts. "You have been my inspiration, you have been my strength, you have been my courage. You have been my everything. If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you've done for me. Now just rest...rest... In this life and if at all I have another, you'll always be my 'Annaya.' Love you forever and ever and ever," Mahesh Babu's note read.

Read Mahesh Babu's post here:

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar remembered her brother-in-law with these words: "Gone from our sight but never from our hearts. Annaya was the true pillar of our family. The life lessons he embodied...will always stay with us. We love you Annaya. Rest in eternal peace."

Earlier, the official Twitter handle of GMB Entertainment issued a statement to confirm the news on social media. The statement read, "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live in our hearts forever." They requested their well-wishers to avoid gathering due to COVID-19 protocols. "In light of the current circumstances, we request all our well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue," the statement added.

An Official Press Statement from the Ghattamaneni Family over the untimely demise of Shri. Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu !#RIPRameshBabupic.twitter.com/WCDL1TfL16 — GMB Entertainment (@GMBents) January 8, 2022

Ramesh Babu, son of Telugu actor Krishna, was the star of films like Bazaar Rowdy and Mugguru Kodukulu. He made his acting debut as a child artiste at the age of 12. His first film as a lead was Samraat (1987). Later, he retired from acting in 1997 to turn into a producer.