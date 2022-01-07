Mahesh Babu Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has Mild Symptoms

Mahesh Babu shared this image. (courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Superstar Mahesh Babu has contracted COVID-19. The actor revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday night. He wrote in his statement, "To all my fans and well-wishers, Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-l9 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance." The 46-year-old star added, "Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back. Love."

A few days ago, Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law and actor Shilpa Shirodkar had also announced on social media that she had tested COVID positive. However, earlier this week, she revealed that is negative now. "Finally tested Negative last night. So many emotions all piled up! Happy, relieved, thankful, grateful and so many more," she wrote.

Mahesh Babu, son of Telugu actor Krishna, started his career as a child artiste with 1989 film Poratam, featuring his father. He also starred in his father's films Sankharavam and Bazaar Rowdy among others. Mahesh Babu made his full-fledged silver screen debut with 1999 film Raja Kumarudu opposite Preity Zinta. He went on to feature films like Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, SPYder, Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi, to name a few. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. His upcoming project is Sarkaru Vaari Paata.