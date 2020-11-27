'Love Us, Troll Us, But You Won't Ignore Us': Karan Johar Sums Up Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

Karan Johar with his friends (courtesy karanjohar)

Highlights KJo shared a pic with Seema, Maheep, Neelam and Bhavana

Describing them, he wrote: "A friendship spanning over two decades"

"We have loved and lived through frivolous fights," he added for them

Karan Johar cannot contain his excitement on the day Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives released on Netflix and his excitement spilled onto Instagram in the form of a sassy post. Backed by Karan's Dharma Productions, the show stars Seema Khan (married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni) and offers glimpses of their celebrity lifestyle. The trailer of the show, released earlier, was criticized as "frivolous content" on social media with viewers calling out Netflix for promoting "trash content." Several users also described Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives as an attempt to create a "desi" version of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Making an oblique reference to the initial reaction, Karan Johar wrote: "Love us! Troll us! But we know you won't ignore us! Here we are - Fabulous Lives of these gals!" Describing the bond shared by the quartet of celeb wives, KJo wrote: "A friendship spanning over two decades... we have loved and lived through frivolous fights, emotional breakdowns, party times, morale lows and also so much happiness! The fact that the four of them are on a Netflix show makes me so excited and exhilarated for them!"

Here's how Karan Johar cheered for Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

On the eve of the show's release, Karan Johar wrote an open letter addressed to filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who allegedly accused KJo of misappropriating the title 'Bollywood Wives' that is registered with him. "I know you have been upset with us. I humbly apologise for my grievances during the course of the last few weeks. However, I would want to clarify that we have chosen this new and different title "The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives" keeping in mind the non-fiction format of our reality-based franchise series. As our title was distinct, I did not foresee it upsetting you as it has and for that I duly apologise," read an excerpt from Karan Johar's statement.

The cheer squad for Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives also includes celebs such as Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, among others. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives also features glimpses of the lives of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, and Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday's BFF Shanaya Kapoor (Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter).