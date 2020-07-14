'Love Our Nights In,' Neelam Upadhyay Tells Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth Chopra On His Birthday

Neelam Upadhyaya with Siddharth Chopra (courtesy neelamupadhyaya )

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra got an adorable birthday wish from south actress Neelam Upadhyaya, who is rumoured to be dating him. Neelam made an album of some of her favourite memories with Siddharth and also a few goofy photos of him and attached a lengthy note to her birthday greeting for Siddharth. Neelam also thanked Siddharth for all the little ways that he makes her feel special: "Happy birthday Siddharth Chopra. I'm so grateful for you and all that you do. I love and appreciate our nights in, stuffing our mouths with Lays, watching some crappy show (that I want to watch and you have no choice), as much as I love going out for meals and drives and exploring new places with you."

In her note to Siddharth, Neelam revealed how he is a motivational force in her life, urging her to be better every day: "Thank you for always making sure I'm warm enough, taking me to new places, being your usual thoughtful self and always motivating me to be the best possible version of myself. You're a big blessing (and a big pain in the a** sometimes)."

Neelam Upadhyaya made her acting debut with 2012's Telugu movie Mr.7, since when she has also featured in Telugu film Action 3D and Tamil projects Unnodu Oru Naal and Om Shanthi Om. She was first spotted with Siddharth at a showbiz event last year, at the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja. She also attended the Ambanis' Holi party earlier this year along with Siddharth Chopra and hung out with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the party.

Earlier this year, Neelam refuted rumours that she's engaged to Siddharth Chopra after a photographer described the actress as Siddharth's "fiancee" in a post, in which she was seen sporting a ring. "The ring is on my right hand. We're not engaged," said Neelam.

Siddharth Chopra was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar. However, the wedding was "mutually" called off in June last year.