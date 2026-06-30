Love Island USA Season 8 Finale To Air On This Date In July? What We Know



The eighth season of Love Island USA has kept viewers glued to their screens. Be it shocking recouplings, the Casa Amor twist or a cameo by Megan Thee Stallion, the reality show is pulling out all the stops to keep fans entertained.



One question on the minds of many viewers is the finale date of the latest season. With the show halfway over after Casa Amor, there's only a short wait left for the final episode.



When Will Love Island USA Season 8 Finale Air?



As of now, there is no set date for the final episode. Peacock has not yet confirmed when this edition of Love Island USA will end.



The previous three seasons had 37 episodes, as per USA Today, with the reunion being the final one. If the present season follows the same pattern, the finale will air on Monday, July 13.



However, it is possible that Love Island USA season 8 ends on Sunday, July 12, as previous editions have aired their last episode on Sundays.



The Love Island USA season finale usually sees the final three or four couples go on their last date, after which the duo who won the show is announced. The last two installments featured four couples as finalists.



The winning couple will take home a cash prize of $100,000.



What Happened Earlier On Love Island USA Season 8?



Earlier, post the Casa Amor episode in Love Island USA season 8, Kayda and Zach, Melanie and Sincere and Trinity and Bryce chose to recouple.



Many other islanders decided to go with a new partner - Jaiden and Caleb, Kenzie and Dylan, Jen and Gal, Parmida and Corbin and Tierra (Titi) and KC.



In the latest episode of Love Island USA, Trinity and Bryce went on a date. Bryce officially asked Trinity to be his girlfriend. On the other hand, KC's apology to Aniya, whom he dumped for Titi during Casa Amor, did not go as expected.



Jen and Gal's budding relationship also hit a wall, with the two calling it quits even before they got started. Kenzie is caught in a love triangle with Gal and Dylan.



Love Island USA airs daily except Wednesdays.