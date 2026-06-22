Love Island USA’s Kenzie Annis Defends Sex Act With Corbin Mims: "Probably Got A Bit Carried Away"

Love Island USA participant Kenzie Annis has defended her decision to engage in graphic sexual acts with Corbin Mims on the show. The duo hooked up in the communal villa bedroom on the June 21 episode of the reality show.



The next morning, Trinity Tatum called Kenzie out for engaging in “French fries,” which appeared to be an euphemism for sex. Trinity joked, “That is not kissing. That is too wet.”



Kenzie confirmed in a confessional that she shared a heated exchange with Corbin and said, “I was definitely getting some French fries. Feeling good.”



“We were probably doing a bit much honestly but I feel a strong connection with Corbin. We probably got a little bit carried away,” she added.



Later on, Kenzie suggested that Trinity should engage in “French fries” as well, as per Page Six.



“It was one little French fry,” Trinity clarified, as the camera focused on Bryce Alakai Dettloff sitting nearby alone.



“It was good, but we didn't really do anything,” the Love Island USA contestant added and claimed, “It was just a quick little just to see.”



When Kenzie asked her fellow contestant if she had “been touching it,” Trinity replied, “I've seen it. It's cute.”



This is not the first time that Love Island participants have used a code word for sex. Last season, the islanders would use the word “journey” to talk about the sexual encounters they were having on the show.



Love Island USA's Casa Amor Twist



The reality show brought forth its Casa Amor twist, in an unexpected way in Episode 17. The islanders were informed that they would take part in the "Hearts on Fire" challenge.



However, the boys left the original villa setting and moved to Casa Amor, another location where six women were waiting to steal their hearts, USA Today reported.



The girls in the original villa went to the firepit, where a massive TV was kept as a gift. The girls were able to watch the reactions of the guys to the steamy strip tease performances on Casa Amor.



As for Kenzie, she had initially formed a relationship with Zach Georgiou before she hooked up with Corbin. Then, America switched her partner to Caleb McDaniel. Kenzie and Corbin reunited shortly before he headed to Casa Amor.