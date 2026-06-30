Megan Thee Stallion Is "Ultimate Bombshell" On Love Island USA In Revealing Purple Lingerie

Love Island USA had a surprise guest on its latest episode- singer Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper wore a purple lace thong lingerie on Sunday.



Stallion was at the villa in Fiji to judge a steamy challenge. For the reality show's Cake Shaking challenge, the girls opted for skimpy lingerie while the boys donned white underwear. All contestants wore white baker hats.



The challenge involved each group playing a version of musical chairs, where they had to sit on the cake once the music stopped.



Megan Thee Stallion's Outfit At Love Island USA



The 31-year-old accessorised the beaded lingerie with sheer lace gloves, a cotton-candy pink wig and pearl jewellery.



The singer paired the revealing bikini with pink ballet-style pumps that were tied with ribbons at the ankles. The Rococo-inspired ensemble made Stallion the biggest bombshell on the episode.



Making a play on her name, Love Island USA dropped a post of the rapper's sultry look with the caption, “Thee ULTIMATE Bombshell has arrived”.







Megan Thee Stallion has been single since her split from former Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson in April. She accused Thompson of cheating.



The Body rapper's cameo came at a chaotic moment in Love Island USA, just days after a tense Casa Amor recoupling shook things up in the show, Page Six reported.



“This is what the people want to see!” Stallion said after Mackenzie “Kenzie” Annis dropped into a full split in a move Megan dubbed a “clam slam.”



The Grammy winner also opened up about her own dating life in a confessional. “I'm not having a Love Island summer yet, but I feel like the girls in the villa are giving me the inspiration to explore,” she told the camera.



Megan Thee Stallion had earlier appeared on Love Island USA season 7 to host the Build a Bombshell twerking challenge, which involved the female Islanders modelling pieces from Hot Girl Summer, the rapper's Walmart swimwear collaboration.



She had also featured in the reality show's spin-off Love Island: Beyond the Villa.



Before appearing on Sunday's episode, Stallion had been watching the eighth season, Parade reported. She supported Trinity on social media with the message, “Nobody is badder than you, don't worry.”