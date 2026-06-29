Alannah Keyser Breaks Silence After Love Island USA Exit: "It Really Broke My Heart"

Alannah Keyser has broken her silence after her departure from Love Island USA. The reality TV star addressed the controversy surrounding her exit over resurfaced social media posts that showed her using the N-word.



In a video shared on TikTok, Alannah spoke about her removal from the show. She said, “I'm coming on here to address some things that have been circulating online. I do want to begin by addressing the video of me singing along to a Roddy Ricch song that contains a racial slur. I'm sorry to whoever has seen that video and has been offended by it; that was never my intention. The video is from six years ago, and that word is just not in my vocabulary anymore.”



The former Love Island USA contestant also said screenshots circulating on social media had been doctored and falsified. "What has been shared does not reflect the truth and it has never been in my character to discriminate against anybody's skin colour. I do want to say directly that I do not support racism or discrimination of any kind and I never have," she added.



Alannah said it broke her heart that allegedly racist content linked to her was circulating online. "This has definitely been a learning lesson for me,' Keyser continued. 'And it sucks that I didn't get a chance to really show my personality and who I am," the reality star concluded.



Love Island USA has now removed four cast members in two seasons following controversy over resurfaced content. Before the Season 8 premiere, Vasana Montgomery was cut after old posts surfaced showing her using the N-word.



During Season 7, Yulissa Escobar left the show early when videos of her using the same slur re-emerged. Later that season, Cierra Ortega was also dropped after a post containing a racial slur drew backlash. Alannah is the latest contestant to get removed amid similar backlash.



Love Island USA is streaming on Peacock, with new episodes dropping daily at 9 pm ET.