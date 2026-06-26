Love Island USA Drops Alannah Keyser For Using Racial Slur In Resurfaced Video

Love Island USA contestant Alannah Keyser has been officially removed from the reality show. According to reports, her time at the show came to an end after a past video in which she was seen making racist remarks came to light.

As per TMZ reports, Peacock confirmed that Keyser will no longer be a part of the show after Thursday night's episode. Citing the reason the outlet reported that the decision was made after an old video resurfaced online where Keyser was using the N-word while singing Roddy Ricch's The Box.

Alannah Keyser's Removal From Love Island USA 8

The 21-year-old Casa Amor bombshell who was introduced on the June 21 episode of Love Island USA received huge backlash on social media after the video resurfaced. The controversy happened amid scrutiny around other contestants' past social media activity. As per TMZ reports, production sources explained that the video and social media posts that resurfaced online have not been shared publicly until after Keyser appeared on the show. “The material was not accessible during the production's contestant vetting process,” the source shared to the outlet.

Similar Incidents in the Past

This was not the first time the reality TV show removed a contestant over racial slurs. Earlier this season, another contestant named Vasana Montgomery was removed from the shoe after earlier videos appeared to show her using the N-word. “I want to address a couple videos from my teen years that have recently resurfaced,” Montgomery wrote in an Instagram Stories statement one day after season 8 premiered.

“In those videos, I used a racial slur. There is no excuse for it, and I am deeply sorry. I am embarrassed and disappointed by my words,” she added, explaining that she took full responsibility for her actions.

The show faced similar controversies in previous seasons. During season 7, contestant Yulissa Escobar was removed from the show after videos resurfaced of her using the N-word in podcast clips. Later in the season, another contestant named Cierra Ortega's past use of racial slurs targeting Chinese people resurfaced on social media, generating massive backlash from audiences. Following this incident, Ortega exited the show between episodes, and her departure is attributed to a “personal situation". Love Island USA season 8 airs at 9 PM ET every day except Wednesday on Peacock.