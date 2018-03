Look What Preity Zinta Found - A Dil Se Pic With Shah Rukh Khan

Highlights Dil Se was Preity's first film Dil Se also starred Manisha Koirala SRK and Preity have also worked together in 3 other hit films

Look what Preity Zinta just found. It's a picture of her with Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of, their 1998 film.was Preity's debut film. "Look what I found.bus," she captioned her post, adding hashtags like '#firstfilm' and '#memories.', directed by Mani Ratnam, is considered as one of SRK's best films. The romantic-thriller also starred Manisha Koirala. After, Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan co-starred in hit films likeand. She also made special appearances in SRK'stitle track andsongTake a look at the throwback picture she posted.Asclocked 13 years last November, Preity posted a collage of the film's stills and wrote, "Love has no boundary, no country & no religion. It belongs to everyone with a heart. Which better movie thanto prove it. Thank you Yash uncle for giving me the gift of Zaara and thank you Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan for an unforgettable experience." On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, she posted a lovely picture with the 52-year-old superstar. "Happy birthday to my darling Shah Rukh Khan. Loads of love today tomorrow & always. Thank you for teaching me so much of what I know," she captioned the post. Preity Zinta is married Gene Goodenough since February 2016. She has not made any big screen appearances after 2013's. Preity co-owns Kings XI Punjab, an Indian Premier League (IPL) team. Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders.