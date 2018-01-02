Such Cute Pics From Preity Zinta's New Year Bash With Husband Gene Goodenough

Actress Preity Zinta's New Year party pictures came a bit late but trust us, they are 'Goodenough' to make your day. She partied with husband Gene Goodenough, her mother Nilprabha and some friends. "First new year with Mom after college. I can already feel 2018 will be special," Preity captioned a post, adding hashtags like '#happynewyear' '#familynewyear' and '#Bollywoodbites.' (Did you notice their 2018 prop glasses?) We loved a selfie posted by Preity with Gene, where the actress plants a kiss on her husband's cheek. "Happy New year with a dash of Love," she writes, with a heart emoticon. See these pictures from Preity Zinta's New Year bash.
Highlights
- Preity and Gene partied with her mother and some friends
- "Happy New year with a dash of Love," wrote Preity
- Preity and Gene married in 2016
Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in an extremely private ceremony in Los Angeles in February 2016. Gene is based out of US.
Last November, the couple went on a family-only vacation to South Africa and from there, she posted wonderful pictures.
Preity Zinta has not made any big screen appearances after 2013's Ishkq In Paris, which she also produced. Her first Bollywood film was Dil Se.., where she featured as a supporting actress. In 2000's Kya Kehna, she played the lead role, opposite Saif Ali Khan. Preity Zinta is the star of films like Soldier, Sangharsh, Mission Kashmir, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She has co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan in four films - Dil Se.., Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.