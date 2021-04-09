London Or New York, Priyanka Chopra Always Finds Her Way To The 'Glam Chair'

Priyanka Chopra shared this image.(courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka shared a picture from the sets of Citadel

She is currently in London

Priyanka can be seen getting her hair and makeup done

Priyanka Chopra, currently in London, shared a BTS picture from the sets of Citadel on her Instagram profile. In the picture, the actress can be seen getting her hair and make-up done and she looks fabulous as always. "I always find my light," she wrote sharing the picture on Instagram. The Quantico star added the hashtags #glamchair, #setlife, #citadel and #cleanskinfromwithin to her post. Citadel, which is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico, also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the "Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas.

See a post from Priyanka Chopra's set life:

Priyanka Chopra, who has been staying in London since a few months, has been sharing pictures from her life there. "Sunshine hits differently these days," she captioned this one. She celebrated Holi there as well. She shared pictures from her celebrations with husband Nick Jonas and her in-laws Denise Miller-Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr.

Check out the posts here:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel. The actress has many projects scheduled, which include a film with comedian Mindy Kaling. The actress launched her memoir Unfinishedearlier this year. Last month, Priyanka Chopra also launched an Indian restaurant named Sona in New York. The actress, who is in London, attended the ceremony virtually.