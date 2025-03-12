In Aamir Khan vs Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh (Not In Picture) Plays Gamechanger. Watch

The Indian cricket team made the nation proud by defeating New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final and bringing home the trophy. Now, the players are all set for the Indian Premier League. The tournament is starting from March 22.

Ahead of IPL, Alia Bhatt dropped a killer advertisement on her Instagram. From Aamir Khan to Jackie Shroff and from Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant, the clip is packed with cricket and cinema stars. But the highlight? Aamir Khan mistaking Ranbir Kapoor for Ranveer Singh and calling him "Ranbir Singh." Oops!

The video kicks off with Aamir Khan chatting with Indian captain Rohit Sharma. The actor says, “Australia me tha vo. That was my favourite 100 of yours. [That one in Australia. That was my favorite century of yours.]” Before the Hitman could reply, Rishabh Pant jumps in, “Aamir bhai, ek photo milega kya? [Aamir bhai, can I get a photo?]” Aamir graciously responds, “Haan, haan. Of course. [Yes, yes. Of course.]” But in a hilarious twist, Rishabh adds, “Nahi vo, Ranbir ke saath. Bahut bada fan hu uska. [No, with Ranbir. I'm a huge fan of his.]”

Aamir, playing it cool, says, “Arey, photo kya, pappi de dega. Apna hi bacha hai aaja. [Forget a photo, he will even give you a kiss. He is like my kid.]” As the trio approaches Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir introduces him to Rishabh Pant, saying, “Rishu, tumhari generation ka sabse bada star. [Rishu, the biggest star of your generation.]" But instead of saying Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir says Ranbir Singh, mistaking him for Ranveer Singh. Laughing already?

Rohit Sharma quickly corrects Aamir Khan, “Singh nahi sir, Kapoor. [Not Singh, sir. Kapoor.] “Aamir, unbothered, smiles and says, “Ek hi baat hai yaar. Dono handsome munde hai. [Same thing, man. Both are handsome dudes.]” Ranbir, clearly offended, storms off.

And just like us, are you also left in splits?