Lohri 2021: Inside Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra's Celebrations With Family

Lohri 2021: Shilpa and her family in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Highlights Shilpa Shetty shared a video on Wednesday

The clip also features her daughter Samisha and son Viaan

"Wishing you a very Happy Lohri from our family," she wrote

Shilpa Shetty celebrated Lohri with her family in a traditional way on Wednesday, a glimpse of which she shared on her social media profile. The actress posted a photo from her celebrations that features her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan, little daughter Samisha, mother Sunanda Shetty, father-in-law Bal Krishan Kundra and mother-in-law Usha Rani Kundra. Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wished her fans: "Lohri di lakh lakh vadhiyaan saareyaan nu. May the Lohri fire burn away all the negativity; and bring you joy, happiness, prosperity, and love. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Lohri from our family."

In the clip, the actress can be seen sporting a traditional cream kurti set while her little daughter looks pretty in a pink and green outfit.

See Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed Samisha via surrogacy in February last year. However, the couple allowed pictures of their daughter for the first time this month. On January 1, Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable video of Samisha and wrote: "Singing into 2021. Happy New Year! Introducing my princess, life and angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. PS_ Samisha doesn't like daddy's singing." Check out her post here:

Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She will also be seen in Hungama 2.