This Pic Of Shilpa Shetty And Mom Sunanda, Twinning In Red, Is Winning The Internet

"This picture is and will always be a little extra special because it's our first shoot together," wrote the actress

Shilpa Shetty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty's mom Sunanda tried an outfit from the actress' brand-new clothing line DreamSS recently and the result, well, it is already winning the Internet. Shilpa Shetty, on Wednesday, posted a photograph of herself and her mom twinning in vibrant crimson red kaftans from the shelves of DreamSS and shared why the picture is a "little extra special" for her. She wrote: "Christmassing. Twinning. Dreaming. Winning. So happy to be sharing my DreamSS with my first best friend, and world's most beautiful mom Sunanda Shetty. This picture is and will always be a little extra special because it's our first shoot together. And she agreed because she liked the Kaftan. Considering how fastidious she is, this is a compliment."

Shilpa Shetty and her mother's photo got a lot of love from her fans. "You both are looking very pretty," commented a user while another wrote: "Your mom is so beautiful."

Check out Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Shilpa Shetty announced her new business venture earlier this month. "So excited to announce the launch of my brand new clothing line: DreamSS! Turning the world of fashion upside down with the first-ever range of 'round-the-clock wear'," read an excerpt from her post. Shilpa is also a co-owner of the Bastian chain of restaurants in Mumbai.

Shilpa Shetty is currently vacationing in Goa. She took off to Goa a few days ago with her family to celebrate Christmas there.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty will next be seen a couple of films, including Nikamma and Hungama 2.

