The Stunning Interiors Of Shilpa Shetty's New Mumbai Restaurant. Coming Soon

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is a co-owner of the Bastian chain of restaurants in Mumbai, shared a glimpse of her Friday night out on Instagram. Tagging the location as Bastian Worli, Shilpa Shetty wrote: "And it's ready." With a hashtag, she added: "#ComingSoon." The Bastian in Mumbai's Bandra West is one of the most popular hang-out spots for the creme-de-la-creme of Bollywood. And from Shilpa's updates, it appears that she's about to open a new one in Worli. Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are currently trying out the new menus at the restaurant, for which they had invited Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh last night.

In photos shared by Shilpa, Raj and Genelia, there are glimpses of the stunning interiors of Bastian Worli. However, Shilpa Shetty, in her black cut-out top and leather pants, stole some of the limelight.

"Thank Shilpa and Raj for a lovely, lovely evening at the new Bastian. The food was unbelievable and an experience in itself. Need to do this more often," Genelia wrote while sharing a happy-after-food selfie on Instagram.

Raj Kundra added one more to the album and wrote: "A lovely evening tasting the new menu at the new Bastian Worli with great company."

Shilpa Shetty acquired 50 percent stake in Bastian Hospitality in 2019 as one of her business ventures. Shilpa Shetty also has her own fitness app and has invested in a new skin and hair care brand called Mamaearth. In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are parents to son Viaan and daughter Samisha.