Singer Lizzo On Being Trolled, Receiving Hate: 'Didn't Sign Up For This, I Quit'

The Emmy and Grammy-winning artist Lizzo is done with criticism. Lizzo recently expressed her exhaustion with the constant scrutiny she faces both online and offline. In an Instagram post shared on Friday, she lamented feeling "dragged" by people in her life and on the internet, expressing her desire to focus on making music and spreading joy. However, she voiced her frustration at being subjected to lies, ridicule based on her appearance, and having her character dissected by strangers. Her post concluded with the words "I quit" and a peace sign, leaving some ambiguity about her intentions regarding social media or her music career.

Lizzo wrote, "I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it. I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look. My character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name. I didn't sign up for this sh**. I Quit."

This message came shortly after Lizzo faced criticism for performing at a high-profile fundraiser for President Joe Biden, attended by prominent figures such as Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Criticism also arose from attorneys representing Lizzo's former dancers, who have accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. However, Lizzo has denied the allegations and is embroiled in legal proceedings, with the lawsuit currently on hold as she appeals a ruling.

Soon after the suit was filed, Lizzo defended herself on Instagram and wrote, “I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

After this, Lizzo continued to make notable public appearances, including accepting the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award and presenting at the Grammy Awards. She also went to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl and attended Vanity Fair‘s post-Oscars party in Beverly Hills.