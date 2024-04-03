Lizzo Clarifies She Is Not 'Quitting' Music: 'In No Way Shape Or Form...'

Lizzo shared this image. (courtesy: lizzobeeating)

US pop sensation Lizzo recently reassured her fans that she's not stepping away from the spotlight anytime soon. Last week, the Grammy winner mentioned her intention to "quit" due to the relentless scrutiny of her appearance and personality online. However, in a recent Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Lizzo clarified her stance: "When I say I quit, I mean I'm quitting giving any attention to negative energy." Setting the record straight, Lizzo said, "What I'm not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people, because I know I'm not alone. In no way shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive."

Last week, Lizzo expressed her exhaustion with the constant scrutiny she faces both online and offline. In an Instagram post shared on Friday, she lamented feeling "dragged" by people in her life and on the internet, expressing her desire to focus on making music and spreading joy. However, she voiced her frustration at being subjected to lies, ridicule based on her appearance, and having her character dissected by strangers. Her post concluded with the words "I quit" and a peace sign, leaving some ambiguity about her intentions regarding social media or her music career.

Lizzo wrote, "I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it. I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look. My character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name. I didn't sign up for this sh**. I Quit."

This message came shortly after Lizzo faced criticism for performing at a high-profile fundraiser for President Joe Biden, attended by prominent figures such as Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Criticism also arose from attorneys representing Lizzo's former dancers, who have accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. However, Lizzo has denied the allegations and is embroiled in legal proceedings, with the lawsuit currently on hold as she appeals a ruling.

Soon after the suit was filed, Lizzo defended herself on Instagram and wrote, “I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”