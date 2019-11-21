Grammys 2020: Lizzo Leads Nominations With 8 Nods, Followed By Billie Eilish And Lil Nas X

Grammys 2020: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X get most nominations (courtesy AFP)

As expected, Grammy Awards nominations day was a triumphant one for Lizzo. The breakout pop phenom earned eight nods - the most of any artist - including for album of the year for Cuz I Love You, best new artist, and song and record of the year for the inescapable Truth Hurts.

Close behind were teen pop star Billie Eilish and rapper Lil Nas X, who earned six nominations each. Lil Nas X's groundbreaking monster hit Old Town Road was locked on the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record breaking 19 weeks this year - until it was knocked off by Eilish's smash Bad Guy, which also landed in the song and record of the year categories.

Album of the year, the show's most prestigious honor, included all three most-nominated artists, along with Lana Del Ray, H.E.R., Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend and Ariana Grande, who made headlines last year when she skipped the Grammys after a disagreement with producers over which songs to perform on the broadcast.

The upcoming Grammy Awards marks the inaugural ceremony under the leadership of Deborah Dugan, the first female president in the history of the Recording Academy. In August, she took the reins from Neil Portnow, who ran the organization for 17 years; in his final year, he sparked controversy by suggesting that women needed to "step up" to win more awards after only one solo female artist was given a trophy during the 2018 Grammys telecast.

The 62nd Grammy Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

- Album of the year

I, I Bon Iver

Norman F---ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

- Record of the year

Hey Ma, Bon Iver

Bad Guy, Billie Eilish

7 Rings, Ariana Grande

Hard Place, H.E.R.

Talk, Khalid

Old Town Road, Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts, Lizzo

Sunflower, Post Malone and Swae Lee

- Song of the year

Always Remember Us This Way, Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Bad Guy, Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Bring My Flowers Now, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Hard Place, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. and Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Lover, Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

Norman F---ing Rockwell!, Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

Someone You Love, Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

Truth Hurts, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John (Lizzo)

- Best new artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

- Best pop vocal album

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyonce

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

- Best pop solo performance

Spirit, Beyonce

Bad Guy, Billie Eilish

7 Rings, Ariana Grande

Truth Hurts, Lizzo

You Need to Calm Down, Taylor Swift

- Best pop duo/group performance

Boyfriend, Ariana Grande and Social House

Sucker, Jonas Brothers

Old Town Road, Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Sunflower, Post Malone and Swae Lee

Senorita, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

- Best rap album

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

Igor, Tyler, the Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

- Best rap song

Bad Idea, YBN Cordae featuring Chance the Rapper

Gold Roses, Rick Ross featuring Drake

A Lot, 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

Racks in the Middle, Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Suge, DaBaby

- Best rap/sung performance

Higher, DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Drip Too Hard, Lil Baby and Gunna

Panini, Lil Nas X

Ballin, Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

The London, Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott

- Best rap performance

Middle Child, J. Cole

Suge, DaBaby

Down Bad, Dreamville featuring J. I. D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy

Racks in the Middle, Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Clout, Offset featuring Cardi B

- Best rock album

Amo, Bring Me the Horizon

Social Cues, Cage the Elephant

In The End, the Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

- Best rock song

Fear Inoculum, Tool

Give Yourself A Try, the 1975

Harmony Hall, Vampire Weekend

History Repeats, Brittany Howard

This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

- Best rock performance

Pretty Waste, Bones UK

This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

History Repeats, Brittany Howard

Woman, Karen O and Danger Mouse

Too Bad, Rival Sons

- Best R&B album

1123, BJ the Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Ventura, Anderson .Paak

- Best R&B song

Could've Been, H.E.R featuring Bryson Tiller

Look at Me Now, Emily King

No Guidance, Chris Brown featuring Drake

Roll Some Mo, Lucky Daye

Say So, PJ Morton featuring JoJo

- Best R&B performance

Love Again, Daniel Caesar and Brandy

Could've Been, H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller

Exactly How I Feel, Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

Roll Some Mo, Lucky Day

Come Home, Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000

- Best alternative album

U.F.O.F., Big Thief

Assume Form, James Blake

I, I, Bon Iver

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Anima, Thom Yorke

- Best country song

Bring My Flowers Now, Tanya Tucker

Girl Goin' Nowhere, Ashley McBryde

It All Comes Out in the Wash, Miranda Lambert

Some Of It, Eric Church

Speechless, Dan + Shay

- Best country solo performance

All Your'n, Tyler Childers

Girl Goin' Nowhere, Ashley McBryde

Ride Me Back Home, Willie Nelson

God's Country, Blake Shelton

Bring My Flowers Now, Tanya Tucker

- Best country duo/group performance

Brand New Man, Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

I Don't Remember Me (Before You), Brothers Osborne

Speechless, Dan + Shay

The Daughters, Little Big Town

Common, Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

- Best country album

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker

- Best music video

We've Got to Try, the Chemical Brothers

This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

Cellophane, FKA Twigs

Old Town Road (Official Movie), Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Glad He's Gone, Tove Lo

(c) 2019, The Washington Post

