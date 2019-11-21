Grammys 2020: Lizzo Leads Nominations With 8 Nods, Followed By Billie Eilish And Lil Nas X

As expected, Grammy Awards nominations day was a triumphant one for Lizzo. The breakout pop phenom earned eight nods - the most of any artist - including for album of the year for Cuz I Love You, best new artist, and song and record of the year for the inescapable Truth Hurts.
Close behind were teen pop star Billie Eilish and rapper Lil Nas X, who earned six nominations each. Lil Nas X's groundbreaking monster hit Old Town Road was locked on the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record breaking 19 weeks this year - until it was knocked off by Eilish's smash Bad Guy, which also landed in the song and record of the year categories.
Album of the year, the show's most prestigious honor, included all three most-nominated artists, along with Lana Del Ray, H.E.R., Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend and Ariana Grande, who made headlines last year when she skipped the Grammys after a disagreement with producers over which songs to perform on the broadcast.
The upcoming Grammy Awards marks the inaugural ceremony under the leadership of Deborah Dugan, the first female president in the history of the Recording Academy. In August, she took the reins from Neil Portnow, who ran the organization for 17 years; in his final year, he sparked controversy by suggesting that women needed to "step up" to win more awards after only one solo female artist was given a trophy during the 2018 Grammys telecast.
The 62nd Grammy Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.
- - -
- Album of the year
I, I Bon Iver
Norman F---ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
- Record of the year
Hey Ma, Bon Iver
Bad Guy, Billie Eilish
7 Rings, Ariana Grande
Hard Place, H.E.R.
Talk, Khalid
Old Town Road, Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts, Lizzo
Sunflower, Post Malone and Swae Lee
- Song of the year
Always Remember Us This Way, Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
Bad Guy, Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Bring My Flowers Now, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Hard Place, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. and Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Lover, Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
Norman F---ing Rockwell!, Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
Someone You Love, Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
Truth Hurts, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John (Lizzo)
- Best new artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
- Best pop vocal album
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyonce
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
- Best pop solo performance
Spirit, Beyonce
Bad Guy, Billie Eilish
7 Rings, Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts, Lizzo
You Need to Calm Down, Taylor Swift
- Best pop duo/group performance
Boyfriend, Ariana Grande and Social House
Sucker, Jonas Brothers
Old Town Road, Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Sunflower, Post Malone and Swae Lee
Senorita, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
- Best rap album
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler, the Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
- Best rap song
Bad Idea, YBN Cordae featuring Chance the Rapper
Gold Roses, Rick Ross featuring Drake
A Lot, 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
Racks in the Middle, Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
Suge, DaBaby
- Best rap/sung performance
Higher, DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Drip Too Hard, Lil Baby and Gunna
Panini, Lil Nas X
Ballin, Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
The London, Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott
- Best rap performance
Middle Child, J. Cole
Suge, DaBaby
Down Bad, Dreamville featuring J. I. D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy
Racks in the Middle, Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
Clout, Offset featuring Cardi B
- Best rock album
Amo, Bring Me the Horizon
Social Cues, Cage the Elephant
In The End, the Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
- Best rock song
Fear Inoculum, Tool
Give Yourself A Try, the 1975
Harmony Hall, Vampire Weekend
History Repeats, Brittany Howard
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
- Best rock performance
Pretty Waste, Bones UK
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
History Repeats, Brittany Howard
Woman, Karen O and Danger Mouse
Too Bad, Rival Sons
- Best R&B album
1123, BJ the Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson .Paak
- Best R&B song
Could've Been, H.E.R featuring Bryson Tiller
Look at Me Now, Emily King
No Guidance, Chris Brown featuring Drake
Roll Some Mo, Lucky Daye
Say So, PJ Morton featuring JoJo
- Best R&B performance
Love Again, Daniel Caesar and Brandy
Could've Been, H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller
Exactly How I Feel, Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane
Roll Some Mo, Lucky Day
Come Home, Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000
- Best alternative album
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
I, I, Bon Iver
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
- Best country song
Bring My Flowers Now, Tanya Tucker
Girl Goin' Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
It All Comes Out in the Wash, Miranda Lambert
Some Of It, Eric Church
Speechless, Dan + Shay
- Best country solo performance
All Your'n, Tyler Childers
Girl Goin' Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
Ride Me Back Home, Willie Nelson
God's Country, Blake Shelton
Bring My Flowers Now, Tanya Tucker
- Best country duo/group performance
Brand New Man, Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
I Don't Remember Me (Before You), Brothers Osborne
Speechless, Dan + Shay
The Daughters, Little Big Town
Common, Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile
- Best country album
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker
- Best music video
We've Got to Try, the Chemical Brothers
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
Cellophane, FKA Twigs
Old Town Road (Official Movie), Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
Glad He's Gone, Tove Lo
