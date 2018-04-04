Lisa Ray's Powerful Post On Being A 'Cancer Graduate' Deserves Your Attention

Because there's so much to be grateful for. Because there's so much grace I received from my experience with Cancer. I don't wish disease and difficulty on you, but I do wish the teaching that comes from being a Cancer Graduate. I send strong currents back to you, to persevere in finding what makes you happy and to feel at home in your body and spirit Forty six and it feels like I'm just getting started. All I want is health, love, continued recklessness to live by my own truth, a sincere wish to wake up to the grace in the everyday...and art. I have a list of preferred artists to gift me if you so wish #HappyBirthdaytoLisa2.0 #seeknotperfectionbutfreedom Thank you @farrokhchothia for this image and @nonitakalra for making this celebratory moment happen

