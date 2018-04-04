Lisa Ray's Powerful Post On Being A 'Cancer Graduate' Deserves Your Attention

Lisa Ray said that she hopes for "health, love and continued recklessness to live by my own truth"

Lisa Ray was diagnosed with cancer in 2009. (Image courtesy: Lisa Ray)

  1. Lisa Ray battled cancer for a year and was declared a survivor in 2010
  2. There's so much grace I received from my experience with cancer, she sai
  3. Lisa ray is celebrating her 46th birthday in Hong Kong
Actress Lisa Ray celebrated her birthday by sharing an Instagram post, in which she revealed how battling cancer changed her for the better. "Because there's so much to be grateful for. Because there's so much grace I received from my experience with cancer," Lisa wrote on Instagram. Lisa Ray was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in 2009 and a year later in April, she was declared a survivor. "I don't wish disease and difficulty on you, but I do wish the teaching that comes from being a Cancer Graduate," Lisa added. At 46, Lisa says she feels like she's "just getting started." She wrote: "All I want is health, love, continued recklessness to live by my own truth, a sincere wish to wake up to the grace in the everyday...and art."

Check out Lisa Ray's post here:
 
 

Because there's so much to be grateful for. Because there's so much grace I received from my experience with Cancer. I don't wish disease and difficulty on you, but I do wish the teaching that comes from being a Cancer Graduate. I send strong currents back to you, to persevere in finding what makes you happy and to feel at home in your body and spirit Forty six and it feels like I'm just getting started. All I want is health, love, continued recklessness to live by my own truth, a sincere wish to wake up to the grace in the everyday...and art. I have a list of preferred artists to gift me if you so wish #HappyBirthdaytoLisa2.0 #seeknotperfectionbutfreedom Thank you @farrokhchothia for this image and @nonitakalra for making this celebratory moment happen

A post shared by lisaraniray (@lisaraniray) on



Lisa Ray is celebrating her birthday in Hong Kong with her husband Jason Dehni and her father. She shared adorable pictures from her pre-birthday celebrations:
 


Lisa married Jason Dehni, a banking executive, in 2012 in Napa Valley, California.

Lisa Ray became a household name after she featured in the song Afreen Afreen, composed by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. She has featured in films such as Bollywood/Hollywood, Water, I Can't Think Straight and Veerappan. She was last seen in Bollywood film Dobaara, co-starring Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem. Lisa Ray has also featured on television shows such as Blood Ties, Psych and Endgame.

