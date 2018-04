Lisa Ray's Powerful Post On Being A 'Cancer Graduate' Deserves Your Attention

Highlights Lisa Ray battled cancer for a year and was declared a survivor in 2010 There's so much grace I received from my experience with cancer, she sai Lisa ray is celebrating her 46th birthday in Hong Kong

Actress Lisa Ray celebrated her birthday by sharing an Instagram post, in which she revealed how battling cancer changed her for the better. "Because there's so much to be grateful for. Because there's so much grace I received from my experience with cancer," Lisa wrote on Instagram. Lisa Ray was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in 2009 and a year later in April, she was declared a survivor. "I don't wish disease and difficulty on you, but I do wish the teaching that comes from being a Cancer Graduate," Lisa added. At 46, Lisa says she feels like she's "just getting started." She wrote: "All I want is health, love, continued recklessness to live by my own truth, a sincere wish to wake up to the grace in the everyday...and art."Check out Lisa Ray's post here:Lisa Ray is celebrating her birthday in Hong Kong with her husband Jason Dehni and her father. She shared adorable pictures from her pre-birthday celebrations: Lisa married Jason Dehni, a banking executive, in 2012 in Napa Valley, California.Lisa Ray became a household name after she featured in the song, composed by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. She has featured in films such asand. She was last seen in Bollywood film, co-starring Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem. Lisa Ray has also featured on television shows such asand