Lisa Ray's Powerful Post On Being A 'Cancer Graduate' Deserves Your Attention

Highlights
- Lisa Ray battled cancer for a year and was declared a survivor in 2010
- There's so much grace I received from my experience with cancer, she sai
- Lisa ray is celebrating her 46th birthday in Hong Kong
Check out Lisa Ray's post here:
Because there's so much to be grateful for. Because there's so much grace I received from my experience with Cancer. I don't wish disease and difficulty on you, but I do wish the teaching that comes from being a Cancer Graduate. I send strong currents back to you, to persevere in finding what makes you happy and to feel at home in your body and spirit Forty six and it feels like I'm just getting started. All I want is health, love, continued recklessness to live by my own truth, a sincere wish to wake up to the grace in the everyday...and art. I have a list of preferred artists to gift me if you so wish #HappyBirthdaytoLisa2.0 #seeknotperfectionbutfreedom Thank you @farrokhchothia for this image and @nonitakalra for making this celebratory moment happen
Lisa Ray is celebrating her birthday in Hong Kong with her husband Jason Dehni and her father. She shared adorable pictures from her pre-birthday celebrations:
Pre-birthday dinner @beetrestaurant - outstanding tasting menu. Dreamy and floaty in @ilovepero and in intimacy with my three loves: papa, hubby and the full moon Thank you truly for all the honeyed wishes in advance. I am in constant gratitude for all you bodhisattvas who put compassion and love at the centre of everything. May I be more at home in myself, more aware and awakened, more loving. May I be carried on 'the winds of homecoming' - as Rilke called the inner tug- to a deeper intention to manifest the best version of myself. And I invite even more art in my life. I have a list of preferred art works if anyone wants to throw a gift my way #46 #Arian #firebeings
Lisa Ray became a household name after she featured in the song Afreen Afreen, composed by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. She has featured in films such as Bollywood/Hollywood, Water, I Can't Think Straight and Veerappan. She was last seen in Bollywood film Dobaara, co-starring Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem. Lisa Ray has also featured on television shows such as Blood Ties, Psych and Endgame.