Lisa Haydon Shares Bread Recipe That Will 'Keep Your Kids Busy'

Highlights
- Lisa Haydon got into baking mode recently
- She shared pics of some bread she baked with her family
- "So good your husband won't be able to keep his hands off it," she wrote
Lisa Haydon's kitchen smells of freshly baked bread right now! The 33-year-old actress shared a few photos of her kitchen shenanigans on Instagram with an interesting caption. Looks like Lisa Haydon, mother of two, baked a multi-purpose bread, which she promised would help those who have kids at home and will also impress your partners. Sharing a photos of the end product, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress wrote: "This bread recipe so good your husband won't be able to keep his hands off it. It will also keep your kids busy kneading, shaping, rolling, hammering for hours." In her post, Lisa not only shared the recipe of the special bread but also added a tip for those who live near markets with scanty baking supplies.
"And if your market, like ours, has run out of brown flour and yeast because we are all stay at home baking, I am posting a great alternative recipe that we made today," she captioned her post. In one of the photos, Lisa's husband Dino Lalvani can actually be seen breaking a piece of the bread while Lisa poses with it. After detailing her bread making process, Lisa wrapped her post with this disclaimer: "This is a much easier recipe. Not as healthy but very quick and easy also if you aren't used to working with yeast."
This bread recipe so good your husband won't be able to keep his HANDS OFF IT it will also keep your kids busy kneading ,shaping , rolling, hammering for hourssss... and if your market, like ours has run out of brown flour and yeast because we are all #stayathome baking. I am posting a great alternative recipe... that we made today Heat oven to 180c Dissolve 2 tablespoons of yeast into 1/2 a cup of warm water. Let it proof for 10 mins In a large bowl mix 2 cups hot water 1/3 cup of oil ( I use olive) 3 tablespoons of sugar 1 tablespoon of salt Then add in 3 cups of any flour of your choice along with the risen/ proofed yeast( it should be big and foamy) .. I have used all purpose , brown , white , and a mix of all three flours .. they all work. Once combined , add in another 3 1/2 cups of flour. You will know when your bread is ready to knead. So, Go ahead and knead it. I keep adding flour till it is not sticky and wet... in case it needs more. If you've got kids, this is a great toy! I let them make all sorts of shapes and you can bake it any way you like. I roll ours out in three parts 9x12" and then roll it up. Then , bake for 45 mins. I like my bread slightly under baked as it's more chewy. Now, if you don't have yeast or regular flour then.... in a large bowl combine 1 can (330ml) of beer 2 tablespoons olive oil (or any veg oil) 2 teaspoons of salt 2 tablespoons brown sugar 650 grams of self raising flour Mix, then knead, then bake for 25-30 mins at 180-200 degrees Celsius. This is a much easier recipe. Not as healthy! but very quick . and easy also if you aren't used to working with yeast. And if you haven't checked out the @phoolversha link in my bio pls do to help feed displaced daily wage earners, slum families in Mumbai. Every bit feeds !
Here's another baked gem that came out of Lisa Haydon's kitchen. Looks yummy!
Swipe for how we feel about staying home.. don't mind my poor carribean accent @shabin67 and yes I've become a baker... 10 wks now. pasting the recipe below #stayathome Red Velvet Cake 3 cups flour 1 teaspoon baking soda 2 Tablespoons unsweetened natural cocoa powder 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 cup butter, softened to room temperature 2 cups castor sugar 1 cup vegetable oil (not olive) 4 large eggs, separated 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract 1 teaspoon white vinegar liquid or gel red food coloring 1 cup buttermilk Cream Cheese Frosting 400 grams cream cheese 1/2 cup butter, at room temperature 3 cups icing sugar 1 Tablespoon cream or milk 1 and 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract Instructions Preheat oven to 350F (177C). Grease two 8 inch cake pans. I only had one pan .. so I baked the cakes one at a time. Make the cake: Whisk the flour, baking soda, cocoa powder, and salt together in a large bowl. Put aside. With a handheld mixer or whisk, beat the butter and sugar together on medium-high speed until combined. Add in the oil, egg yolks, vanilla extract, and vinegar and beat on high for 2 minutes. (Set the egg whites aside.) Add the dry ingredients in 2-3 parts alternating with the buttermilk. Add in the food colouring (however red you like) until combined (today I had none, fret not, this doesn't change the cake taste. Whisk the 4 egg whites till foamy/firm. fold into cake batter. Divide batter between 2 cake pans. I only had one pan so I baked them one at a time. Bake for 30-40 mins. careful not to overbake as the cakes may dry out. Remove cakes from the oven and cool. The cakes must cool before frosting. Blend all frost ingredients together. Then slice the tops of the cakes off to make them flat. Frost cake one. Stack the 2nd and frost also. Refrigerate for 1hr & enjoyyy . This cake tastes even better a day later.
Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani got married in 2016 and welcomed their first child Zack in 2017. Lisa and Dino welcomed their second child Leo earlier this year.
On the work front, Lisa Haydon was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and also has films like Housefull 3, The ShaukeensandQueen to her credit. Lisa Haydon has also been part of reality TV showIndia's Next Top Modeland web-seriesThe Trip.