Lisa Haydon Shares Bread Recipe That Will 'Keep Your Kids Busy'

Lisa Haydon's kitchen smells of freshly baked bread right now! The 33-year-old actress shared a few photos of her kitchen shenanigans on Instagram with an interesting caption. Looks like Lisa Haydon, mother of two, baked a multi-purpose bread, which she promised would help those who have kids at home and will also impress your partners. Sharing a photos of the end product, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress wrote: "This bread recipe so good your husband won't be able to keep his hands off it. It will also keep your kids busy kneading, shaping, rolling, hammering for hours." In her post, Lisa not only shared the recipe of the special bread but also added a tip for those who live near markets with scanty baking supplies.

"And if your market, like ours, has run out of brown flour and yeast because we are all stay at home baking, I am posting a great alternative recipe that we made today," she captioned her post. In one of the photos, Lisa's husband Dino Lalvani can actually be seen breaking a piece of the bread while Lisa poses with it. After detailing her bread making process, Lisa wrapped her post with this disclaimer: "This is a much easier recipe. Not as healthy but very quick and easy also if you aren't used to working with yeast."

Here's another baked gem that came out of Lisa Haydon's kitchen. Looks yummy!

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani got married in 2016 and welcomed their first child Zack in 2017. Lisa and Dino welcomed their second child Leo earlier this year.

On the work front, Lisa Haydon was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and also has films like Housefull 3, The ShaukeensandQueen to her credit. Lisa Haydon has also been part of reality TV showIndia's Next Top Modeland web-seriesThe Trip.