Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Raji, Nimrat Kaur's <i>Family Man 3</i> Character Was Originally Written As A Man

In the upcoming season of The Family Man, Nimrat Kaur steps into one of the show's most sharply etched and morally complex antagonists - a character she reveals was never meant for a woman in the first place.

In a candid conversation with the cast and creators, Nimrat shared that the role of Mira, a formidable and unapologetically ruthless figure, was originally conceived as a male character until the makers decided to flip the gender. What emerged, she says, is a more layered and unexpectedly addictive part to play.

"Mira is a very unachievable woman for me at a personal and professional level. You will never find yourself in the world she lives in or with the kind of people she deals with," Nimrat said. It wasn't until she learnt about the original writing of the part that many of Mira's qualities clicked into place for her.

"They had written this part keeping a man in mind. That's why, while performing it, I kept thinking she really thinks like a guy would. She is clear-headed about decisions, without bringing in your feminine instincts. She is cut-throat, ruthless, unapologetic - and I mean that as a compliment to men who make quick decisions without emotionality or personal biases," the actress added.

For Nimrat, this detachment isn't just a character trait - it's what makes Mira irresistibly exciting to portray. "She is an enviable character for an actor. She is a sinful, guilty pleasure to play," she admitted with a smile.

When asked what prompted the shift from male to female, director and co-writer Tushar Hiranandani didn't mince words. "Because it's boring," he said. "It's a very old trick in the bag. Samantha's character in Season 2 was originally written for a man as well. When we flipped it, suddenly everything changed. It's the same character, but instead of a man, it's a woman - and the dynamic becomes fresh."

Jaideep Ahlawat, who joins the cast this season, agreed, adding, "All dynamics change." DK echoed this sentiment, pointing out how the power of the role increases with a woman at the centre of it. "It makes it way more compelling than seeing a man do it."

Nimrat summed it up best and said, "It is also more unexpected."

The Family Man Season 3 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 12 AM IST.

