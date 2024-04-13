Lights, Camera, Surprise: What Happened When Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Sneaked Into A Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Show

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff at a theatre.

Akshay Kumar and his co-star Tiger Shroff surprised fans at a movie theatre in Mumbai where their film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was being screened. The fans were thrilled to see the actors. "Aap sabko Eid ki bahut mubarak ho (wishing you all Happy Eid)," said Akshay Kumar addressing the audience at the theatre. Besides Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F. The film released in theatres on April 11.

Check out the photos of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff here:

Speaking of the film's box office report so far, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has managed to collect Rs 22.65 crore within 2 days of its release. The film minted Rs 7 crore (across all languages) on Friday alone, according to a Sacnilk report. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had an impressive opening of Rs 15.50 crore on its opening day (Thursday).

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee stated, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed and co-written by Ali Abbas Zafar, has a surfeit of explosive action. The string of loud and flashy set pieces leaves no room for anything else at all. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all clones, cliches and cacophony. They compete with each other to be seen and heard above the din in a cauldron in which crass excess is the norm."

The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it has been backed by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.