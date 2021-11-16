Liger Vs 'The Legend': When Vijay Deverakonda Came 'Face To Face' With Mike Tyson

Vijay Deverakonda shared this photo. (Image courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Good news for all those who have been waiting for a picture of legendary boxer Mike Tyson and actor Vijay Deverakonda together. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old actor shared a photo of himself and Mike Tyson from the sets of his forthcoming film Liger and wrote about making "special" memories with the boxer. The photo features a side view of Mike Tyson in focus with Vijay standing in the background and laughing. "This man is love," wrote Vijay Deverakonda in the caption and added: "Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special...#Liger Vs The Legend...When I came face to face with Iron Mike Tyson."

Liger is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar. Earlier this month, the makers of the film shared Mike Tyson's first look from the film. Sporting a grey suit, the former world heavyweight boxer looks fierce as he gets ready for a fiery and powerful punch. Sharing the poster on social media, Mike Tyson wrote: "Namaste INDIA. Be ready to get the ever-loving shit beat out of you #LIGER." Take a look:

Mike Tyson joined the cast of Liger in September. Vijay Deverakonda had shared a video comprising clips of "Kid Dynamite" Mike Tyson with an audio message and wrote: "We promised you Madness! We are just getting started. For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - #LIGER. The Baddest Man on the Planet. The God of Boxing. The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON." The audio message was: "We are proud to announce...For the first time on Indian screens...The man who created history...Unbeatable Icon...Only and only legend, the great Mike Tyson is on board for our prestigious project, Liger."

Liger features Vijay Deverakonda as a martial art fighter. The film also stars Ananya Panday.