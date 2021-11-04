First Look: Mike Tyson Packs A Punch In New Liger Poster

Liger: Mike Tyson on a promotional poster of the film. (Image courtesy: TheDeverakonda )

Highlights Liger is being directed by Puri Jagannadh

It also stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday

It is produced by Karan Johar

Team Liger made our Diwali extra special by unveiling legendary boxer Mike Tyson's first look from the film, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. On Thursday, the makers of the film, as well as the star cast, shared a new poster of Liger that features Mike Tyson's first look from the film. Sporting a grey suit, the former world heavyweight boxer looks fierce as he gets ready for a fiery and powerful punch. Sharing the poster on social media, Mike Tyson wrote: "Namaste INDIA. Be ready to get the ever-loving shit beat out of you #LIGER." Vijay Deverakonda also shared the poster with this caption: "Happy Diwali India. Pakka #AagLagaDenge. #LIGER." Liger is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar.

See Mike Tyson's first look from Liger here:

An announcement about Mike Tyson joining the cast of the film was made by Vijay Deverakonda in September. He shared a video that features clips of "Kid Dynamite" Mike Tyson with an audio message and wrote: "We promised you Madness! We are just getting started. For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - #LIGER. The Baddest Man on the Planet. The God of Boxing. The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON." The audio message was: "We are proud to announce...For the first time on Indian screens...The man who created history...Unbeatable Icon...Only and only legend, the great Mike Tyson is on board for our prestigious project, Liger."

— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 27, 2021

Liger features Vijay Deverakonda as a mixed martial art fighter. The film is slated to release next year.