Liger Trailer: Sorry Vijay Deverakonda But Ramya Krishnan Is Twitter's Favourite

Finally, the makers have unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the trailer introduces Vijay as a kickboxer while Ananya plays his love interest. However, according to the fans, Ramya Krishnan stole the show with her acting prowess. In the trailer, she plays the role of Vijay Deverakonda's mother, who is brave and fierce and will go to any extent to support her son. Her brief appearances in the trailer as Vijay's mother left the viewers thrilled and excited to watch the movie. "In #Liger Trailer, I feel so thrilled to see #RamyaKrishnan. Such a powerful appearance that you can't move your eyes anywhere," wrote a Twitter user. To some users, Ramya's onscreen presence reminded them of her Baahubali character Sivagaami.

In #Liger Trailer, I feel so thrilled to see #RamyaKrishnan. Such a powerful appearance that you can t move your eyes anywhere. @meramyakrishnan@DharmaMovies@PuriConnectspic.twitter.com/Kic59R0C3F — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) July 21, 2022

Calling her "Lady Mafia of South Indian industry," a user wrote, "The one and only Lady Mafia of South Indian industry She's the goddess of fierce So Proud & happy for u Ramya mam".

Another Twitter user wrote, "More than @TheDeverakonda I am waiting for #RamyaKrishna gari role in #Liger".

#RamyaKrishna ????????❤️#LigerTrailer



Teaser chusinapati nunchi undey hopes and Puri direction lo mother roles ❤️❤️???? pic.twitter.com/aPfgWdPCEn — Subbu✨ (@Telangan_poradu) July 21, 2022

Produced by Dharma Productions, the movie also stars boxing legend, Mike Tyson, in a pivotal role. The movie marks Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut, while Ananya Panday's debut in South Indian cinema. Earlier this month, makers released the first song Akdi Pakdi, featuring Vijay and Ananya in the fast-paced tack.Liger will release in five regional languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It will hit the theatres on August 25.