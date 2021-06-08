'Life Doesn't Get Easier.' So, Anupam Kher Is Pushing His Limits At 66

Anupam Kher shared this photo (courtesy anupampkher)

Actor Anupam Kher always has something new to share on Instagram and this time, as a refreshing change, he posted a work out photo. The 66-year-old actor did not reveal his face in the photo, which appears to have been clicked in between his work out sessions. In the black and white photo, Mr Kher can be seen holding weights as he rests against a wall. In the caption, Anupam Kher added a rather thoughtful caption about the ways of life: "Life doesn't get easier and more forgiving, we get stronger and more resilient," he wrote. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher's Instagram family showered him with a barrage of encouraging comments. "This pic is an art," read a comment while another added: "Never give up sir." Many on Anupam Kher's Instagram also asked the actor for tips. Here's what Mr Kher shared on his Instagram.

Earlier this year, Anupam Kher revealed that his wife, actress and politician Kirron Kher, has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Last month, Mr Kher addressed rumours about Kirron Kher's health and shared this update: "She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe."

In January, Anupam Kher had opened up about his rags to riches journey in a post for Humans Of Bombay.

In terms of work, Anupam Kher was last seen in the 2019 crime-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered, in which he co-starred with Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar.