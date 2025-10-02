Leonardo DiCaprio Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Jane Goodall: "We Have Lost A True Hero"

Jane Goodall, the renowned conservationist and pioneer of chimpanzee field research, has died at 91. Leonardo DiCaprio took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to the primatologist and honour her commendable conservation efforts worldwide.

Leonardo DiCaprio's Post

The actor wrote a lengthy post on Instagram, expressing grief over losing "a hero" and a dear friend.

Leonardo DiCaprio stated, "Today we have lost a true hero for the planet, an inspiration to millions, and a dear friend. Jane Goodall devoted her life to protecting our planet and giving a voice to the wild animals and the ecosystems they inhabit. Her groundbreaking research on chimpanzees in Tanzania transformed our understanding of how our closest relatives live, socialise, and think-reminding us that we are deeply connected not only to chimpanzees and the other great apes, but to all life."

He continued, "For decades, Jane travelled the world with tireless energy, awakening generations to the wonder of the natural world. She spoke directly to the next generation, instilling hope, responsibility, and the belief that every individual can make a difference. She inspired millions to care, to act, and to hope. She never stopped. My deepest condolences to her family. Please join me in honouring her legacy by supporting @janegoodallinst and other conservation groups that she cared about-head to the link in my bio to learn more."

"My last message to Jane was simple: 'You are my hero.' Now, we all must carry the torch for her in protecting our one shared home," concluded the Titanic actor.

Jane Goodall Institute's Official Statement

The Jane Goodall Institute, founded by the primatologist and conservationist, issued an official statement confirming her death.

The post read, "The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada has learned this morning, Wednesday, 1st October 2025, that Dr Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has passed away due to natural causes. She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States."

"Dr Goodall's discoveries as an ethologist revolutionised science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world," the post concluded.

About Jane Goodall

Born in London in 1934, Goodall once revealed that her love for animals began when she learned to crawl.

Decades ago, when Goodall was living among chimpanzees in Africa, she documented animals using various tools and engaging in activities previously assumed possible only for humans. Goodall also observed their distinct personalities.

Later, Goodall dedicated her work to education and advocacy on humanitarian causes and protecting the natural world.

In the early 1960s, Goodall began studying chimpanzees in Tanzania and was applauded for her unconventional approach.

Her findings reached millions when she first appeared on the cover of National Geographic in 1963 and soon after in a popular documentary.

In A Nutshell

Primatologist Jane Goodall died at 91 while on tour in the US. Leonardo DiCaprio wrote a heartfelt note for her, describing her as a "dear friend", and expressed his grief.