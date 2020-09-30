Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar's Film To Release In USA, UK, UAE And These Other Countries

Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb. (courtesy taran_adarsh)

Turns out, Laxmmi Bomb, featuring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, will not just be releasing in India. The film, which is slated to release on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar in India on November 9, will hit the screens in 3 countries, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet on Wednesday, Taran Adarsh announced that other than India, Laxmmi Bomb will release in Australia, New Zealand, UAE in cinemas, while it will premiere on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada. "Big news... Laxmmi Bomb - which premieres on November 9, 2020 on Disney Plus Hotstar - will also release across cinemas in Australia, New Zealand and UAE simultaneously, on 9 Nov 2020," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

In a separate tweet, he wrote: "Laxmmi Bomb premieres in India on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada on November 9, 2020." Read his tweets here:

Announcing the film's release date on social media earlier this month, Akshay Kumar wrote:"Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein 'laxmmi' ke saath ek dhamakedar 'bomb' bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai Laxmmi Bomb November 9 ko, only on Disney+Hotstar. Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali."

The horror-comedy is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film Kanchana and it has been directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original. Speaking of Laxmmi Bomb's online release earlier, the film's lead actor Akshay Kumar told news agency PTI, "To be honest, today I am excited for this platform. But yes, I'll say that I am also sad for theatres. After all, movies are theatres' first birth right. But in the current situation, everyone's safety is of utmost priority."