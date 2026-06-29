Law Roach Reacts To AI Wedding Photos Of Zendaya And Tom Holland: "Her Real Dress Is Better"

Law Roach is not losing sleep over the viral AI-generated wedding photos of Zendaya and Tom Holland. The celebrity stylist laughed off the fan-made images and confidently said that Zendaya's real wedding dress is much better than anything artificial intelligence has created.

During his appearance on Good Morning America, Roach revealed his reaction to Zendaya's artificial wedding dress. He said, "That dress was not good enough. Trust me, the dress is better than that."

Host Lara Spencer further asked whether it was "fair to say that the final creation did not look like that," Roach laughed and said, “Absolutely not.”

Earlier this month, Tom Holland confirmed that he and Zendaya are already married. In an interview with Esquire magazine, the actor shared that his family was not fooled by the AI images as they had attended the couple's real wedding.

Law Roach, who has worked with Zendaya since 2011, has previously said the couple intends to keep their wedding private. Back in May 2025, he confirmed that there will be no magazine exclusive or official wedding photographs for the fans.

"She and Tom are super private about their relationship. They're trying to be as private as possible," Roach said in an episode of Complex's Please Explain series.

"There won't be a Vogue spread, or there won't be pictures of the wedding, and the people who she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy, so it will be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see," he added.

While keeping Zendaya's gown details secret, Roach confirmed he would be involved in crafting her bridal look.

On the work front, the newlyweds are set to reunite on screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film hit the theatres on July 31. The couple will also be seen together in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, releasing July 17.